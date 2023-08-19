Transfer News: Arsenal Contacts Barcelona Winger Ansu Fati, Pavard Set For Inter

Arsenal Contacts Barcelona Winger Ansu Fati

Accoording to the mirror, Arsenal has initiated contact with Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, who is expected to leave the club due to a lack of playing time under manager Xavi. The Gunners have engaged in discussions with Fati’s representative, Jorge Mendes, expressing their interest in signing the Spanish forward during the upcoming transfer window. Fati himself seems amenable to departing from Barcelona. Nevertheless, Arsenal faces competition from their Premier League rivals Tottenham, who also appear keen on acquiring Fati’s services. Xavi, the current Barcelona boss, has addressed speculation around Fati’s departure, stating that the young striker remains an integral part of the club’s present and future in a recent press conference.

source: The Mirror

Pavard Set For Inter

According to the Mirror, Benjamin Pavard has attracted interest from Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United this summer, but Sky Sports Italia say the Bayern Munich defender will join Inter.

SportFocus (

)