Transfer News: Arsenal ‘contact’ Man City about Walker; Chelsea completes signing of Angelo

Arsenal ‘contact’ Man City about Walker

Spanish newspaper El Nacional, claim Arsenal are interested in acquiring the services of Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker. The outlet reports that the Gunners have “made contact” with City about the possibility of signing the 33-year-old and are poised to make a £14m offer. This is despite Arsenal currently wrapping up a deal to sign Jurrien Timber in the same position.

Chelsea completes signing of Angelo

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have completed the signing of Angelo from Santos for a fee of €15m. The deal is already done but it shall be made official after the medical tests is completed tomorrow. The 2004 born winger will also travel to USA with the squad for pre-season after everything has been completed.

Arsenal open to Barcelona loan

Arsenal would be open to signing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres on loan for the season, say 90min. Barca want to sell Torres but the Spaniard, formerly of Manchester City, is not keen to leave the club. Newcastle and Aston Villa have shown interest while Arsenal are long-standing admirers of the attacker, who would prefer to stay at the Nou Camp per the report.

Moises Caicedo confirms he is open to join Chelsea

Moises Caicedo has confirmed that he is open to joining Chelsea in the summer transfer window. The Blues are currently in talks with Brighton as they look to sign the Ecuadorian midfielder. Caicedo could cost Chelsea a fee in the region of £80million as Mauricio Pochettino looks to strengthen his midfield options. “It’s a big team, that’s true,” Caicedo said. “A very historic team and I can’t say no because it’s a very big, historic, beautiful team. The city as well is beautiful,” he added.

