Transfer News: Arsenal Considering Move for Taremi, Man Utd to Part Ways with Four Key Players

Arsenal Considering Move for Porto Striker Taremi

In their ongoing quest to bolster their squad this summer, Arsenal might have found their next transfer target. According to reports in Iran, the Gunners are showing interest in Porto striker Mehdi Taremi and could potentially enter the race against Manchester United for the 30-year-old forward. Taremi, who has just one year left on his contract, could be available at a reduced price, making him an attractive option for Arsenal in a market where prices are soaring. Porto is said to be seeking a fee above £17m for Taremi.

After an impressive season with Porto, where he scored an impressive 31 goals and provided 14 assists, Taremi’s performance has caught the attention of top clubs. Arsenal sees him as a potential alternative to more expensive targets in the current inflated market. The Gunners’ interest in Taremi could lead to a battle between them and Manchester United for his signature.

Man Utd to Part Ways with Four Key Players

According to reports from The Independent, Manchester United is prepared to offload four key members of the team in the upcoming transfer window. Manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly determined to sell Jadon Sancho, Fred, Scott McTominay, and Harry Maguire to free up space for new signings. This decision highlights United’s ambitions to revamp their roster as they aim to challenge for titles in the coming seasons.

Bilic Returns to Saudi Arabia as Al-Fateh’s New Head Coach

Saudi Arabian club Al-Fateh has appointed Slaven Bilic as their new head coach. The 54-year-old Croatian coach, who has been available since leaving Watford in March, now returns to Saudi Arabia, having previously coached Al-Ittihad between October 2018 and February 2019. Bilic’s experience and tactical acumen make him an interesting choice for Al-Fateh as they look to make an impact in the upcoming season.

Laporte Available for £25m amid Arsenal’s Interest

Recent reports suggest that Manchester City is willing to part ways with defender Aymeric Laporte, should they receive an offer in the region of £25m. Arsenal, seeking to strengthen their squad as they prepare for UEFA Champions League football next season, are closely monitoring the situation. The Gunners had also been considering Joao Cancelo as a possible target, but their interest appears to have diminished following the arrival of Jurrien Timber.

Zaha to Make Decision on Palace Future Amid Talks with PSG

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is expected to reach a decision regarding his future next week. The club remains hopeful that the Ivory Coast international will sign a lucrative four-year contract worth £10m per season. However, negotiations with other clubs have intensified in recent days. Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, and Galatasaray have held talks with Zaha’s representatives, while contract offers have also been received from Lazio, Fenerbahce, and Al-Nassr.

Zaha is anticipated to reject the staggering offer of £30m per season from the Saudi Pro League club, signaling his willingness to explore other options. Despite the lower salary offers from Italy and Turkey, Zaha could still make a move away from Selhurst Park in the pursuit of new challenges.

Henryslaw (

)