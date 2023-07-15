Transfer News: Arsenal Confirm Declan Rice Signing, Liverpool Look For Replacements For Outgoing Fabinho.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Arsenal Announce New Signing.

Arsenal have announced the signing of Declan Rice for a British record fee of £100m plus £5m add-ons. The West Ham captain joins Arsenal on a 5 year contract.

Source: Arsenal football club social media platforms.

Liverpool Look For Replacements For Outgoing Fabinho.

Liverpool have begun the search for a replacement for outgoing midfield star, Fabinho according to Mailsport. Romeo La, Kalvin Phillips, Ryan Gravenberch and Sofyan Amrabat are all under consideration as Liverpool look to replace Fabinho, who is on his way to Saudi Arabia.

(Source: Mailsport)

Chelsea Initially Wanted To Sign Felix.

Chelsea’s hierarchy had initially been keen to turn João Félix’s loan into a permanent move, but he did not do nearly enough to merit the €100 million price tag.

Frank Lampard had concerns over Félix’s work rate and Mauricio Pochettino did not push for him to be included in future planning.

(Source: dermotmcorrigan TheAthleticFC)

