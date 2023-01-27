Transfer News: Arsenal Close In On Ibrahima Bamba, Chelsea Target Denzel Dumfries Future Uncertain

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal close in on Bamba

Arsenal are thought to be on the verge of signing Vitoria Guimaraes defensive midfielder Ibrahima Bamba as they reach ‘advanced talks’ stage with the player’s agent.

Mikel Arteta is keen on bolstering his midfield options, especially after Mohamed Elneny’s injury seems worse than first feared. It is widely believed that the Egypt international is expected to miss the majority of the season and therefore the Gunners have stepped up their efforts to land Bamba’s signature.

English outlet GOAL have claimed a deal is close to being finalised following Bamba’s agent travelling to London earlier this week. Arsenal will be doing all they can to get the switch sorted before the window shuts at the end of the month.

Chelsea Target Dumfries Future uncertain

The race to sign Denzel Dumfries looks set to go down to the final days of the transfer window.

Gazzetta dello Sport report that Todd Boehly is keen on bringing the Inter Milan defender to Stamford Bridge, but faces competition from Newcastle and Manchester United.

It’s suggested that Inter would be open to a sale should they receive a €40m bid in the coming days.

Zaniolo keen for Spurs move

Nicolo Zaniolo is reportedly holding out for a move for Tottenham.

The Italian is keen to leave Roma before the end of the transfer window, with the Serie A side believed to be willing to sanction a sale should an acceptable bid come in. They want in the region of £35m.

While Bournemouth have made a shock bid for Zaniolo, Gazzetta dello Sport report that he will reject that proposal in the hope that Spurs will make a late bid, as he “dreams” of playing under Antonio Conte.

Newcastle ‘agree’ Gordon fee

Newcastle have agreed a £40million fee with Everton for Anthony Gordon, according to Sky Sports .

It is believed the deal could reach £45m with add-ons.

