Transfer News; Arsenal Agree Personal Terms With 28 year old Star Player.

According to Fabrizio Romano Leandro Trossard and Arsenal have reached a personal agreement for him to transfer to the Emirates Stadium in January.

Romano claims that negotiations have proceeded and that an official offer for a permanent move is prepared.

Trossard is a promising young player who can play a variety of roles. The 28-year-old can play as a false nine, a left winger, or a wing-back.

Should Arsenal and Brighton reach an agreement, Trossard, 28 would be an experienced forward with a Premier League track record. Given his versatility and ability to play as a second striker and on the left, he can add depth to a young frontline.

The Belgian joined the Seagulls from KRC Genk in the summer of 2019 and has been there ever since. He has played 116 league games in his nearly four years with the team, scoring 25 goals and dishing out 14 assists.

The Gunners, who just missed out on Mykhaylo Mudryk, might make an interesting acquisition in Trossard. The league’s top team appeared to have been keeping an eye on Mudryk for some time and even made three offers to Shakhtar Donetsk for the player. The Ukrainian did, however, finally sign on with Chelsea.

