Transfer News: Arsenal agree fourth summer exit; PSG’s firm Mbappe stance

Arsenal agree fourth summer exit

Nottingham Forest and Arsenal have reached an agreement over the signing of Matt Turner, according to The Athletic. The Gunners’ second-choice stopper is set to join the Tricky Trees in a £7million move, paving the way for David Raya to take his place. Express Sport understands that Arsenal will secure Raya’s signature for much less than Brentford’s £40m asking price. Turner will undergo a medical at Forest later today, while talks are ongoing to finalise Raya’s move. Pablo Mari, Auston Trusty and Granit Xhaka have already left the Emirates Stadium this summer.

PSG’s firm Mbappe stance

Paris Saint-Germain have frozen out Kylian Mbappe and are willing to leave him on the sidelines until he makes a decision on his future. Mbappe is in a stand-off with his employers, who are furious with his refusal to commit his future to the club. The 24-year-old forward is out of contract next summer and wants to leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Forest to miss out on Ibanez

Roger Ibanez appears to have chosen a Saudi move over Nottingham Forest. The Roma defender was linked with a £20+ switch to the City Ground, but a farewell message from Giallorossi boss Jose Mourinho tells a different story. “Be happy “garoto”.I know you will miss me,” Mourinho wrote on social media, telling the Brazilian to “enjoy Saudi Arabia”.

