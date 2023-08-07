Transfer News: Arsenal agree fourth summer exit; Chelsea prepare third Caicedo bid

Arsenal agree fourth summer exit

Nottingham Forest and Arsenal have reached an agreement over the signing of Matt Turner, according to The Athletic. The Gunners’ second-choice stopper is set to join the Tricky Trees in a £7million move, paving the way for David Raya to take his place. Express Sport understands that Arsenal will secure Raya’s signature for much less than Brentford’s £40m asking price. Turner will undergo a medical at Forest later today, while talks are ongoing to finalise Raya’s move. Pablo Mari, Auston Trusty and Granit Xhaka have already left the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Arsenal reject Monaco’s offer for Balogun

Arsenal have rejected a formal offer from Ligue 1 side Monaco to sign Folarin Balogun, according to The Athletic. Other than Monaco, Inter are also keen on signing the USMNT striker who are in search of a number 9 after Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku’s departure.

Chelsea prepare third Caicedo bid

Chelsea are readying a third offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to The Times. Caicedo was left out of the Seagulls’ squad for a friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, with the club claiming it was due to a hamstring strain. However, it is likely due to the ongoing interest from Chelsea. The Blues have seen a £80million bid rejected last week and will return with a new offer. Brighton are using Declan Rice’s £105m move to Arsenal as a yard stick and want £100m for the Ecuador international.

West Ham reach agreement to sign Alvarez.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that West Ham have reached an agreement to sign Alvarez from Ajax for a fee of 34/35m. The Mexican midfielder already agreed personal terms with West Ham as he is keen on joining them. The deal will soon be completed in the next days.

