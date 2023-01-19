Transfer News: Anthony Elanga’s priority is to join Borussia Dortmund, West Ham United set to sign Danny Ings

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to report by popular sport journalist Fabrizio Romano his Facebook page; West Ham United have reached full agreement to sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa, fee package close to £15 million plus add-ons included.

Personal terms set to be agreed on player’s side as medical tests has been scheduled in order to get the deal signed soon.

Anthony Elanga willing to join Dortmund

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga is willing to join Borussia Dortmund on a loan move, as the club has shown interest in the Youngster days ago. Up to Manchester United to decide on the deal.

Other clubs interested in the Youngster are; Everton, Bologna among others, but Anthony Elanga is still waiting for club’s decision as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United will also have decision to make about Focundo Pellistri as many clubs have also shown interest on a loan move for the Youngster.

What do you think about this? Please share your thoughts.

davidfemzyjay29 (

)