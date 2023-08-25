Transfer News: Andrey Santos officially leaves Chelsea ;Chelsea striker, Lukaku wanted by Roma.

Andrey Santos officially leaves Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Andrey Santos have officially left Chelsea on a loan move to Nottingham Forest. Chelsea did not include a buy option clause in the deal as Santos is still in the plans for the future. The Brazilian midfielder will wear jersey number 12 in his new Club.

Chelsea striker, Lukaku wanted by Roma.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea striker, Lukaku is wanted by Italian Club, Roma as they sent their formal approach. Both clubs are discussing on structure of the loan deal and Chelsea ask for loan fee plus salary coverage. The player decision will be crucial on the advancement of us this deal.

Andre ter Stegen extends contract with Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Andre Ter Stegen have extended his contract with Spanish Club, Barcelona until 2028. The German goalkeeper want to remain in Barcelona for atleast five more years. Barcelona set a huge release clause of €500m for the goalkeeper.

