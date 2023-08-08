Transfer News: Andrés Iniesta Moves to Emirates Club FC; Man Utd submit €50m offer for Christensen

Andrés Iniesta Moves to Emirates Club FC

Spanish legend Andrés Iniesta will make his way to Emirates Club FC from Ras Al-khaimah, signing a contract until June 2024 with an option to extend until 2025. Despite interest from Inter Miami, the former Barcelona midfielder chose the Dubai-based club for his next chapter.

Barcelona to make loan attempt for Bernardo Silva

FC Barcelona are reportedly in talks with Manchester City to try and sign their Portuguese superstar Bernardo Silva on loan as the Blaugrana cannot afford to make a permanent deal due to their financial constraints as per ARA Esports. The Primera Division winners are, however, ready to include an option to buy in 2024.

Man United submit €50m offer for Christensen

Premier League side Man Utd have made an offer to sign Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen, according to reports in Spain. Spanish publication Nacional claims that the Red Devils have made an ‘offer’ worth €50m (£43m) for Christensen with €30m fixed and €15m in variables. Barcelona had previously considered the 27-year-old ‘non-transferable’ but now they are open to selling for €50m – but the proposal from Man Utd doesn’t meet their demands as the Catalan giants want the whole fee to be fixed.

Amrabat prepared to wait to seal Man United move

Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat is prepared to wait in order to seal his transfer to the Red Devils from Fiorentina. That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, after United were originally unable to meet the Serie A club’s asking price amid their own financial concerns. United likely need to offload both Donny van de Beek and Fred in order to reach Fiorentina’s £26million valuation of the Moroccan. However, United are not under pressure to sell the pair swiftly as Amrabat is ready to bide his time to make a move happen.

