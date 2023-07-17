Transfer News: Andre Very Close To Joining Manchester United, Man Utd Hold Talks For Pavard move

Andre Flying To England’ To Finalise Man Utd Transfer

Andre Onana is very close to complete his transfer to Manchester United after receiving a phone call from Erik ten Hag.

Onana is set to sign a five-year contract after receiving assurances from Ten Hag that the deal was on track to being completed. It is believed a deal close to €50million (£43m), which includes around £5m in add-ons, is set to be agreed.

The Dutch boss had always prioritised the signing of a new number one at Old Trafford this summer and the confirmation that David de Gea has left the club ensures that for the first time in 12 years, United will be lining up with a new first-choice goalkeeper next month.

Man Utd hold talks over move for Pavard

Manchester United have reportedly held talks over a move for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard. The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have been busy so far this summer, bringing in Mason Mount from Chelsea as their first high-profile signing of the window. A move for a new goalkeeper is currently being worked on after David de Gea’s exit, with Inter Milan’s Andre Onana expected to be the man to come in. Ten Hag also appears to be on the search for a new striker, with a proposal already made to Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund.

Spurs keen on Vlahovic

Tottenham could move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic if Harry Kane leaves the club.

Kane continues to be linked with Bayern Munich while PSG are now also thought to be keen on the England skipper.

The Mail reports Spurs have sounded out Vlahovic over a potential move to north London, and believe he would be an ideal replacement for Kane.

Partey edging closer to Saudi move

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has agreed personal terms ahead of a move to the Saudi Pro League, says the Sunday Express.

The Ghana midfielder, 30, is expected to leave the Emirates this summer after the Gunners finalised a club-record £105m deal for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Walker to speak to Pep before handing in a transfer request

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that English defender Kyle Walker will have a final conversation with his manager Pep Guardiola before making a decision to leave the club. Walker is touted to join Bayern Munich after giving them the green light but nothing is confirmed as of yet.

Newcastle looking to sell Saint-Maximin to fund Harvey Barnes move

Newcastle United are hoping to sell Allan Saint-Maximin in the summer to facilitate their move for Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes, according to TalkSport.

The Magpies will face competition for Barnes from West Ham but Eddie Howe hopes to rope in the player for £35m. Saint-Maximin, on the other hand, is in talks with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

Khalid311 (

)