Transfer News: Andre To Join Man Utd In USA After Completing Medical, Mane May Join CR7 In Al-Nassr

Onana to join Man Utd in USA after completing medical

Andre Onana has completed his medical and is on his way to the United States to join up with the rest of the Manchester United squad.

A formal announcement confirming the completion of the move is expected soon.

United will pay Inter Milan an initial €51m (£44.3m) plus €4m (£3.5m) in performance related add-ons.

Al-Nassr in Mane talks

Cristiano Ronaldo club, Al-Nassr are in talks to sign former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane.

According to The Athletic, Mane’s representatives met with Al-Nassr director Goran Vucevic at the Pine Cliffs hotel in Portugal to discuss the potential switch.

Mane is currently with the rest of his Bayern Munich teammates as they prepare for the new season.

Burnley sign Trafford

Burnley have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City on a permanent deal.

The goalkeeper has penned a four-year deal at Turf Moor and becomes the Clarets’ fourth new arrival of the summer transfer window.

Trafford said: “I feel very happy to officially be a Burnley player, I was excited for it to all get done whilst the Euros was going on, I knew a lot about it and I was waiting to get back to make it all official really.”

Dortmund terminate Schulz’s contract

Borussia Dortmund and defender Nico Schulz have ended their cooperation with immediate effect. Both sides agreed on a corresponding contract termination.

Saints reject two Salisu bids from Monaco

Southampton have rejected two bids from Monaco for centre-back Mohammed Salisu.

The French club remain interested and are expected to bid again – but Saints are also aware of interest from Fulham.

Southampton are holding out for £20m for Salisu, who impressed at left centre-back last season despite relegation.

Salisu also caught the eye at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the group stage for Ghana.

Newcastle wanted Salisu back in January 2022 and were prepared to pay £35m then – but Saints did not want to sell him 18 months ago.

Marvelous Nakamba joins Luton town on permanent deal

Marvelous Nakamba returns to Luton Town on a permanent basis after he cut ties with Aston Villa. The club announced this signature signing in an official statement. The 29-year-old played 20 games for the Hatters and helped them get promotion.

