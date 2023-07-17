Transfer News: Andre Set To Travel For Manchester United Medical, Man Utd Interested In Simons

Andre Onana set to travel for medical

Andre Onana is expected to jet off from Milan today or tomorrow to complete his move to Manchester United.

After finally reaching an agreement with Inter, multiple reports suggest that the Red Devils have now booked a medical for the 27-year-old goalkeeper. Soon enough, Erik ten Hag will be reunited with another of his former Ajax stars.

Man Utd Interested In Simons

According to L’Equipe, Manchester United have emerged as serious contenders to sign Xavi Simons on loan from PSG. United will have to face competition from Leipzig.

Hojlund remains on Man Utd radar

Man Utd still hope to get a deal done for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Willingness from all parties to get a deal done with Hojlund keen on the move. If there are departures in defence and midfield, United will look at their options.

Man Utd have suitors for Telles

Flamengo are keen on bringing Manchester United outcast Alex Telles back to his homeland.

O Globo claim that Telles, 30, is of interest to the Brazilian giants after not reporting back for pre-season training with United.

The left-back, who joined the Red Devils from Porto in October 2020, has also been tipped to return to former club Galatasaray after spending last term with Spanish side Sevilla.

Romeu set to for Barcelona return

Oriol Romeu is set to complete a surprise return to boyhood club Barcelona this week.

According to the Mirror, the ex-Southampton midfielder, 31, will re-sign from LaLiga rivals Girona, who’ll take Barca starlet Pablo Torre on loan for next season.

Romeu came through Barcelona’s academy and made one first-team appearance in 2011 before joining Chelsea.

Willian close to extending Fulham stay

According to Skysports, Willian is close to agreeing deal to sign new one-year Fulham contract.

He has turned down a separate offer from Saudi Arabia. The only other move he really considered was from Nottingham Forest, because he has a lot of respect for the owners and the club.

He is settled at Fulham and wants to continue working with Marco Silva to build on the success of last season.

Rashford agrees five-year Man Utd deal in principle

According to GOAL, Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Marcus Rashford over a new five-year contract.

A deal until 2028 is in the final stages of negotiation and set to be signed by the England international, who rejected more lucrative offers from England and abroad to stay at Manchester United.

