Transfer News: Andre Set To Travel For Man United Medical, Man Utd Seduce Alaba In Talks

Andre Onana set to travel for medical

Andre Onana is expected to jet off from Milan today or tomorrow to complete his move to Manchester United.

After finally reaching an agreement with Inter, multiple reports suggest that the Red Devils have now booked a medical for the 27-year-old goalkeeper. Soon enough, Erik ten Hag will be reunited with another of his former Ajax stars.

Man Utd ‘seduce Alaba in talks’

Manchester United have reportedly seduced Real Madrid defender David Alaba over a move to Old Trafford.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, left-sided ace Alaba is keen to follow ex-team-mates Casemiro and Raphael Varane to the red side of Manchester after Erik ten Hag made his desire to sign a top defender this summer clear.

Ten Hag suffers setback on Goncalo Ramos bid

Manchester United are ramping up their pursuit of a striker but any hopes of signing Goncalo Ramos from Benfica are likely to be complicated.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing the 22-year-old striker, who has emerged as one of the most in-demand attacking players in European football.

Bayern open to Goretzka sale

According to Sky Germany, if Bayern Munich receives a bid between €40m and €50m, they would consider selling Leon Goretzka. Goretzka is currently happy with Bayern and has no desire to leave. If the team is unable to guarantee him enough playing time, his position can alter. Along with two or three other elite clubs that are also considering the German midfielder, Manchester United is one of the teams keeping a close eye on Goretzka’s situation.

Xavi Simons to rejoin PSG

Xavi Simons is set to rejoin Paris Saint-Germain after a starring campaign at PSV Eindhoven, where he bagged 22 goals.

Xavi Simons has departed from the PSV training camp in Austria to complete a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Done Deal: Busquets joins Miami

Inter Miami have announced the arrival of Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets.

The MLS side said in a statement: “We have signed legendary Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets to a contract running through the 2025 MLS season.”

Busquets joins former team-mate Lionel Messi in moving to David Beckham’s side.

Done Deals: Brighton sign Spain midfielder on long-term deal

Brighton have confirmed the signing of Spain midfielder Vicky Losada on a long-term deal, subject to clearance.

Losada has previously played in the WSL for Arsenal and Manchester City, having spent five years at Barcelona and played 67 games for her country.

