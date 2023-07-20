Transfer News: Andre Onana Completes Move To Man United, Man City Tried To Steal Balde From Barcelona

Andre Onana To Man United

André Onana has completed his medical, signed his Manchester United contract and will join his new team-mates in New York later today. (Source: The Athletic FC)

Man City Tried To Steal Balde From Barcelona

Alejandro Baldé has signed a new Barcelona contract.

Manchester City offered the full-back double the salary, but he immediately rejected them. (Source: tw/Roger Torello)

Kobbie Mainoo Set To Stay At Man United

Erik Ten Hag has informed Kobbie Mainoo that he won’t be sent on loan this summer. He will be part of the Manchester United first team squad. (Source: man utd men)

Gvardiol To Become Most Valuable Defender

Joško Gvardiol is expected to become the MOST expensive defender in history with an estimated fee of £90 million. (Source: Mail Sport)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Bournemouth have signed AZ Alkmaar left-back Milos Kerkez for £15.5m. He puts pen to paper on a long-term contract. (Source: AFC Bournemouth)

OFFICIAL: Tijjani Reijnders has signed for AC Milan from AZ Alkmaar on a five-year contract.

He will wear the no. 14 shirt and cost the club around €20M + add ons. (Source: AC Milan)

