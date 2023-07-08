Transfer News: Andre Onana agrees Man United contract; Man Utd close in on £100m double deal

Andre Onana agrees Man United contract

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Andre Onana. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who adds that United returned to the negotiation table with Inter Milan for the goalkeeper as they look to agree a fee. A new bid worth £43m has been submitted but Inter are still holding out for closer to £47m, which is now the only stumbling block with the player agreeing a long-term contract.

Man Utd close in on £100m double deal

Manchester United are making progress in their efforts to bring in two more signings for Erik ten Hag this summer with a potential £100million double deal in the pipeline. The Inter Milan stopper is keen to link up with his former boss at Old Trafford and talks are ongoing between the two clubs regarding a fee. The Serie A giants are holding out for £50m (55m) for the Cameroonian, and United are confident of reaching a deal, with Fabrizio Romano reporting terms have been finalised with Onana’s representatives. Elsewhere, they have launched a £50m bid for Rasmus Hojlund, according to The Telegraph, which will bring them closer to meeting Atalanta’s demands for the Danish striker.

Mbappe eyeing Arsenal move

Kylian Mbappe would prefer to join Arsenal if he were to consider a move to the Premier League, with the Paris Saint-Germain star linked to Liverpool. The French forward is expected to leave PSG this summer after a public falling out over a new contract. But despite links to Liverpool, it appears he favours a move to London instead to join Arsenal per the Independent. Mbappe would apparently like to lead the Gunners to their first Premier League title since 2004. However, it appear a move to Real Madrid is far more likely.

Kim Min-Jae To Bayern Munich

Kim Min-Jae has completed his Bayern medical.

Once the German club officially trigger his €50m release clause, his move from Napoli will be made official. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

