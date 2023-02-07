Transfer News: Ancelotti Could Go To AS Roma, Chelsea Identify Ivan Toney As Aubameyang Replacement

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ancelotti could go to AS Roma

According to CalcioMercato , Real Madrid manager could take over from Jose Mourinho at AS Roma next season if he decides to part ways with Madrid.

Real Madrid’s performances haven’t reached the highs of last season this time around, and president Florentino Pérez could decide to let go of Ancelotti at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea identify Ivan Toney as Aubameyang replacement

The Blues are likely not to be done in terms of heavy spending, and are chomping at the bit to splash the cash further when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season.

Chelsea would explore the market for a striker next, that much is absolutely certain, with Graham Potter reportedly a fan of Brentford’s Ivan Toney, according to journalist Simon Philipps ( Si & Talk Chelsea).

Phillips recently said to GiveMeSport: “Ivan Toney is a player that Chelsea really like, and that’s from the new regime and the new recruitment team. He’s a name that they put forward.

“But obviously the situation with his gambling issues and what’s going to happen there, what kind of ban he’s going to get, Chelsea have to wait and see what happens. But Toney is a strong candidate for a striker in the summer.”

Juventus want Kovačić in exchange for Zakaria

According to Calciomercatoweb, Juventus are willing to let go of midfielder Denis Zakaria on a permanent basis to Chelsea, however, only if the Blues give Mateo Kovačić in exchange.

Kovačić has had an injury-plagued season and hasn’t seen many minutes this campaign as a result. With his contract expiring next year, Chelsea could use him to secure Zakaria’s signing, who has impressed for them on loan.

