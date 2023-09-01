Transfer News: Amrabat signing contract as new Man Utd player, Barcelona complete signing Joao Felix

Amrabat signing contract as new Man Utd player.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Amrabat is signing his contract as a new Manchester United player. Manchester United will pay a guaranteed €10m to Fiorentina for the loan fee. A buy option clause have been set in June 2024, Manchester United will have to pay a fixed fee of €20m plus €5m on add-ons to sign him permanently.

Barcelona complete signing Joao Felix.

Barcelona revealed on their Facebook page that they have completed the signing of João Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese forward will add a lot of quality to the squad.

Burnley makes bid to Chelsea for Maasten.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Burnley have made a 31.5 million pounds bid to Chelsea for Maasten. There is still no green light from the player as he is reluctant to leave Chelsea. Burnley still pushing to sign him as he performed excellently for them during his loan spell.

Man Utd signs new LB, Reguilon.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United have completed the signing a new Left back, Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. The defender joins Manchester United until January in order to replace injured Luke Shaw.

