Transfer News: Amrabat Ready To Fight For Manchester Utd Move, Arsenal Unlikely To Sign Eric Gracia

Amrabat ready to fight for Man United move

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is ready to ‘fight’ for his move to Manchester United right up until the transfer deadline. United brought Christian Eriksen into the midfield against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon, with Mason Mount out injured. Romano claims that Amrabat will be fighting to join United before the deadline and again mentioned that he has been waiting for United to make a move since the end of June. In fact, Amrabat is ready to wait some more with the midfielder prepared to wait until the very end of the window in order to secure his dream move to United.

Arsenal unlikely to sign Eric Gracia

Arsenal are reportedly ‘unlikely’ to sign Barcelona defender Eric Garcia. Mundo Deportivo report that Xavi does not intend to sell the centre-back. Arsenal had apparently lined up Garcia as a potential replacement for long-term absentee Jurrien Timber.

SOURCE: Mundo Deportivo

Man United offered chance to sign Alonso

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Marcos Alonso. A report from 90min claims the former Chelsea star is an option for the Red Devils. Alonso has not featured in Barcelona’s first two La Liga games of the season. He made over 200 appearances for Chelsea during his six-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

SOURCE: 90min

West Ham reopen talks with Maguire

West Ham have re-opened talks with Manchester United again for Harry Maguire, according to The Sun. But the issue over his proposed bonus payment from Man utd remains.

SOURCE: The Sun

