Transfer News: Amrabat prepared to wait to seal Man United move, Moises Caicedo Wants Chelsea Move

Amrabat prepared to wait to seal Man United move

Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat is prepared to wait in order to seal his transfer to the Red Devils from Fiorentina. That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, after United were originally unable to meet the Serie A club’s asking price amid their own financial concerns. United likely need to offload both Donny van de Beek and Fred in order to reach Fiorentina’s £26million valuation of the Moroccan. However, United are not under pressure to sell the pair swiftly as Amrabat is ready to bide his time to make a move happen.

Moises Caicedo Wants Chelsea Move

Moises Caicedo’s camp are saying a different version of events than Brighton, the player is sending a clear message to the club by not being in the squad and is pushing to join Chelsea. Next week will be important if Chelsea want to advance the deal.

Van de Beek set for Man Utd exit

Donny van de Beek is poised to move to Real Sociedad after Erik ten Hag made his thoughts on the Manchester United midfielder perfectly clear. United have splashed over £170million this summer to sign Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund and need to sell some fringe players to balance the books. Van de Beek has started just six Premier League matches since joining the club in a £40m transfer from Ajax in August 2020.

