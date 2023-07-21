Transfer News: Amrabat not keen on joining Man United; David de Gea rejects Inter Milan’s offer

Amrabat not keen on joining Man United

Manchester United have been landed a blow in their pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat, with the midfielder favouring a move to the La Liga this summer. According to Foot Mercato, the Red Devils have made a ‘verbal offer’ to the Morocco international but he is ‘not interested’. The playmaker is dreaming of a move to Spain and willing to remain with Fiorentina for another season if a top club do not arrive with an offer that sweeps him off of his feet.

David de Gea rejects Inter Milan’s offer

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea, has rejeted Inter’s offer to replace Andre Onana. The Milan club offered the goalkeeper a salary worth €5 million, according to reports by The Daily Record.

AC Milan Set To Complete Chukwueze’s Deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are working to complete the agreement for Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal. Negotiations are advancing with Villarreal as player already agreed personal terms and he’s keen on the move.

Aubameyang completes move to join Marseille

Chelsea have confirmed that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the club to join Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Marseille in the summer transfer window. The Blues are believed to have let the forward go on a free deal to join the French side, with a three-year deal claimed to be agreed. It puts an end to a 12-month spell that will be looked upon as a difficult run for all parties following his switch from Barcelona last summer.

