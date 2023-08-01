Transfer News: Amrabat has agreed to join Man United; Chelsea agree six-year deal with Colwill
Amrabat has agreed to join Man United
Manchester United appear to be in complete control of Sofyan Amrabat’s transfer situation despite interest from Saudi Arabia for the midfielder’s services. Al-Ahli, who have already signed the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Robert Firmino, are pressing to secure the signing of the Morocco international. However, as per Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the 26-year-old has given priority to a move to Manchester United, having already reached an agreement over personal terms with the English club.
SOURCE: Alfredo Pedulla
Chelsea agree six-year deal with Colwill
Chelsea have agreed a new six-year contract in principle with academy graduate Levi Colwill. The 20-year-old defender made a major impression on loan at Brighton last year, with the Seagulls even launching a bid to sign him on a permanent deal earlier this summer. But The Athletic are now reporting that Colwill will put an end to speculation over his future by putting pen-to-paper on a new deal.
SOURCE: The Athletic
Blades on the brink of Trusty signing
Sheffield United have reportedly opened talks with Arsenal for £5 million defender Auston Trusty, according to the Daily Mail. The Blades are pursuing a loan deal for the USA international who was at Birmingham City on loan last season. Arsenal would ideally prefer a sale for Trusty – as they need to raise funds to offset their summer spending and ease financial fair play concerns.
SOURCE: Daily Mail
SportWeb (
)