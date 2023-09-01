Transfer News: Amrabat completes first part of Man Utd medical tests, Man Utd signs new Left-Back, Reguilon

Amrabat completes first part of Man Utd medical tests.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Amrabat have completed first part of his Man Utd medical tests. It took place in Pisa and he is about to travel to Manchester in order to finalize his move. The Reds will pay a loan fee of €10m plus a buy option clause for June 2024 worth €20m plus €5m add-ons. The buy option clause inserted in the deal is not with obligation, Man Utd will decide if they will sign the midfielder on long term.

Man Utd signs new LB, Reguilon.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United have signed a new LB, Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. The defender joins on a short term deal until January and no buy option clause was included in the deal.

Tottenham reach full agreement to sign Johnson.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tottenham Hotspur have reached full agreement to sign new forward, Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest for a fee of 45 million pounds plus add-ons. The player is on his way to undergo Tottenham Hotspur medical tests.

