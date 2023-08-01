Transfer News: Amrabat Agrees To Join Man United; Chelsea Consider Leeds Adams And Ajax Alvarez

Amrabat has agreed to join Man United

Manchester United appear to be in complete control of Sofyan Amrabat’s transfer situation despite interest from Saudi Arabia for the midfielder’s services. Al-Ahli, who have already signed the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Robert Firmino, are pressing to secure the signing of the Morocco international. However, as per Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the 26-year-old has given priority to a move to Manchester United, having already reached an agreement over personal terms with the English club.

Chelsea Consider Leeds Adams And Ajax Alvarez

Chelsea are considering other midfield targets, with Leeds United’s Tyler Adams and Ajax’s Edson Álvarez under consideration. The deal to bring Caicedo to Stamford Bridge is stalling over Brighton’s huge valuation of the Ecuadorian. Now Chelsea could turn their focus elsewhere.

Man Utd monitoring Jean-Clair Todibo

Manchester United are said to be monitoring the situation around OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo. Fabrizio Romano mentioned United’s interest in an interview with The United Stand: “I think Todibo remains one of the players they appreciate.” “People remember that we mentioned the French Market when my United were looking for a new centre back and he was one of them. “They’ve always been regularly following uh Todibo, who did very well with Nice, he’s one of the players they are tracking, and they had some contacts. “It was the end of May-beginning of June.”

Kylian Mbappé’s Contract Situation

The transfer saga surrounding Kylian Mbappé has taken a new twist. The option to extend his PSG contract until June 2025 has expired. The young French superstar has not activated the clause, making him a free agent in June 2024. Rumors persist that he may join Real Madrid, though PSG hopes for bids from any club after Saudi rejected.

