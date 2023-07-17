Transfer News: Ampadu wanted by Leeds, Chelsea to make an improved bid to sign Caicedo.

Ampadu wanted by Leeds.

Sport Journalist, Nizaar Kinsella, has revealed that Chelsea defensive midfielder/defender, Ethan Ampadu is wanted by Leeds. The player has only one year left on his current contract and Chelsea are planning to offload the Wales international for a fee of about €12m. The move will be permanent and no more loan spells.

Chelsea to make an improve bid soon inorder to sign Caicedo.

Chelsea are going to make an improve bid soon in order to sign Caicedo from Brighton. Chelsea are hoping to finalize the deal this week as talks are still ongoing.

Manchester United goal keeper, Henderson wanted by Nottingham Forest.

Man Utd goal keeper, Henderson is wanted by Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal. A green light for selling the English player will only be granted after the arrival of the new goalie, Andre Onana from Inter Milan. Henderson doesn’t want to be the second choice as he wants to have enough playing time.

