SPORT

Transfer News: Ampadu wanted by Leeds, Chelsea to make an improved bid to sign Caicedo.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 27 mins ago
0 341 1 minute read

Ampadu wanted by Leeds.

Sport Journalist, Nizaar Kinsella, has revealed that Chelsea defensive midfielder/defender, Ethan Ampadu is wanted by Leeds. The player has only one year left on his current contract and Chelsea are planning to offload the Wales international for a fee of about €12m. The move will be permanent and no more loan spells.

Chelsea to make an improve bid soon inorder to sign Caicedo.

Chelsea are going to make an improve bid soon in order to sign Caicedo from Brighton. Chelsea are hoping to finalize the deal this week as talks are still ongoing.

Manchester United goal keeper, Henderson wanted by Nottingham Forest.

Man Utd goal keeper, Henderson is wanted by Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal. A green light for selling the English player will only be granted after the arrival of the new goalie, Andre Onana from Inter Milan. Henderson doesn’t want to be the second choice as he wants to have enough playing time.

Sportsmannie (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 27 mins ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Chelsea To Improve Deal For Caicedo, Man Utd Interested In Simons

3 mins ago

Video: Lesotho Players Make Team Of The Tournament

9 mins ago

Ten Hag, Pep, Klopp, Mourinho: Top 10 Highest Paid Managers in World Football in 2023

14 mins ago

Transfer News: Rashford reach agreement with United over new deal, Oriol Romeu set to join Barca

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button