Transfer News: Amadou Onana makes choice over Chelsea as Arsenal shows interest.

Amadou Onana has been on the radar of Chelsea, as the blues are desperate to strengthen their midfield position after failing to sign Benfica star Enzo Fernandez so far.

According to reports from Belgium, Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has reportedly downplayed a move to Stamford bridge and is eager to help Everton survive the relegation battle this season.

However, Arsenal have shown interest in the Everton player, and it seems a deal with Everton is more realistic than that of Chelsea. Everton are demanding a whooping sum of £50 million for the Belgian, who was bought from Lille last summer for just £33 million.

Arsenal are desperate to get a midfield player before the end of the window to replace injured Mohamed Elneny.

Arteta in his previous match conference disclosed that he needs backup this January in the central midfield and they’re willing to get the Everton midfielder this window.

