Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez returns to Inter; Chelsea demand £10m loan fee for Lukaku

Alexis Sanchez returns to Inter

Former Arsenal star and Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez has reportedly returned to another of his former clubs. Sanchez, who tore up the Premier League for the Gunners but failed to rediscover that form at Old Trafford after a January 2018 swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan, has been a free agent since leaving Marseille at the end of last season. The 34-year-old scored 18 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 side, but they couldn’t find an agreement to extend his one-year contract. It hasn’t taken too long for him to be snapped up, though – with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claiming he’s signed a short-term deal with Inter Milan, who he only left last year.

Gravenberch willing to agree Man United move

Manchester United and Liverpool are in the battle to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich but the Merseysiders are leading the race at the moment. More recently, Christian Falk, who is Head of Football for Bild, has claimed that Gravenberch is open to joining both Manchester United and Liverpool. He is interested in moving to the Premier League, wants to leave Bayern and will opt for the club that will offer him the chance to feature regularly. The German journalist stated the Anfield club are in the driving seat for now.

Chelsea demand £10m loan fee for Lukaku

According to the Telegraph ( the Daily Mail), Chelsea will demand a loan fee between £8m and £10m from Roma to loan Lukaku. The report also claims that Chelsea will not pay a percentage of his wage, which means the Belgian will most likely have to take a pay cut to seal the deal. Mourinho is desperate to add another quality striker to his squad before the transfer window closes. That is because Tammy Abraham is ruled out for at least six months with a serious knee injury.

Man United ready to submit €25m bid for Leonardo

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport ( ForzaRoma), United are ready to offer Brazilian side Santos a fee of €25m (£21m) in order to secure the signing of Marcos Leonardo before the end of the transfer window. Serie A side AS Roma are also keen on the striker as they chase a potential move, yet it appears as though the Red Devils are making the first steps to bringing him to the Premier League.

