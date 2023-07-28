Transfer News: Al Hilal turn attention to Super Eagles star Osimhen, Inter keen on signing Chalobah

Al Hilal turn attention to Super Eagles star Osimhen

Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal have turned their attention to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after failing to lure Kylian Mbappe out of Europe. Osimhen starred as Napoli won last season’s Serie A title and moved towards the top of shortlists of clubs searching for a striker this summer. Napoli had appeared to price many out of a deal, but L’Equipe have claimed that Al Hilal are now concentrating on a deal for the Nigerian.

Inter Milan keen on signing Chalobah

According to a report from Football Insider, Serie A powerhouses Inter Milan are eager to acquire the services of Chelsea’s out-of-favour centre-back Trevor Chalobah.

Chalobah recently signed a new deal with Chelsea which see him tied to the club until 2028. Although Inter have shown a huge amount of interest in the player, he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place.

Burnley sign winger Larsen from Hoffenheim

Burnley have confirmed the signing of Jacob Bruun Larsen on a season-long loan from Hoffenheim. The 24-year-old winger came through the ranks at Borussia Dortmund and went on to make 41 appearances before joining Hoffenheim.

Larsen spent the last four seasons with the Blues in the Bundesliga including a loan spell at Anderlecht during the 2020/21 campaign under Vincent Kompany in the Belgian Pro League. The Lyngby-born forward represented Denmark from U16 to U21 level and was a part of the 2016 Rio Olympics football squad.

Bassey having Fulham medical

Calvin Bassey has been having a medical at Fulham ahead of a move from Ajax. Fulham agreed a deal worth £18.2m last week. Once the medical is completed, Bassey will finalise personal terms.

Fulham had been leaning towards moving for Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and were close to agreeing a deal worth £15m. However, it’s thought Bassey was always the preferred option of boss Marco Silva. All being well, a formal announcement of Bassey’s transfer will come soon.

chelseaupdatez (

)