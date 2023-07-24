Transfer News: Al Hilal submit bid for Mbappe, Chelsea and Man City interested in signing Olise.

Al Hilal submit bid for Mbappe.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Saudi Arabian club, Al Hilal have submitted their bid of €300m to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG. The fee will be a World Record one if the signing is done. Al Hilal wants to begin negotiation with PSG for the player but no negotiations on player side. Mbappe is likely to join Al Hilal as his priority is to remain in Europe.

Chelsea and Man City interested in signing Olise.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. The player has a release clause of about €35m in his deal. Both clubs are waiting for clarity of conditions of the deal as the player is currently injured.

Marcel Sabitzer close joining Dortmund from Bayern Munich.

Austrian midfielder, Sabitzer is close to joining Dortmund from Bayern Munich on a long term deal for a fee worth €19m plus. The player will undergo his medical tests and perform signings this week if everything works out as scheduled.

Sportsmannie (

)