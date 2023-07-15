SPORT

Transfer News: Al-Ahli pushing to sign Mahrez, Chelsea midfielder, Casadei wanted by Leicester City.

Al-Ahli pushing to sign Mahrez.

Saudi side, Al-Ahli are pushing to sign Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City this summer. Talks are advancing on the player’s side since June as he is prepared to accept Al-Ahli proposal. Man City are still waiting to get official proposal and documents to make the deal progress in order to book for medical tests.

Chelsea midfielder, Casadei wanted by Leicester City.

Chelsea midfielder, Casadei is wanted by Leicester City on a loan deal. Chelsea have not made any decision on Casadei future as he will take part in Pre-season with Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea striker, Lukaku no longer wanted by Inter Milan

Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku is no longer wanted by Inter Milan. They got furious after the Belgian striker negotiated a transfer with Juventus. Inter Milan are totally out of negotiations for Lukaku and Juventus is the likely destination for the striker if Dusan Vhalovic leaves.

