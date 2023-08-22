SPORT

Transfer News: Ajax reject West Ham €42m bid for Kudus, Man Utd reach agreement to sign Bayindir.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 318 1 minute read

Ajax reject West Ham €42m bid for Kudus.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Ajax have rejected West Ham €42m bid for Kudus. West Ham will now decide if they will leave negotiations or keep pushing for their target. There is no agreement currently but Ajax will need more to sell the player.

Man Utd reach agreement to sign Bayindir.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Bayindir from Turkish Club, Fenerbahçe for a fee of €7m. He will be a backup goalkeeper to Andre Onana. The deal is not yet done but talks are in progress.

Newcastle the signing of Lewis Hall.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Newcastle have completed the signing Lewis Hall is now. His move is on loan with an obligation to buy next year. A fee of €28m is set as the loan fee plus add-ons of €7m depending on how he performs. A sell on clause have been inserted in the deal for future dealings.

Sportsmannie (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Varane would not negotiate with Saudi Clubs, Chelsea not in talks to sign Johnson.

10 mins ago

Three Chelsea Players Who Have Been Horrendous in Their First Two League Game So Far

21 mins ago

NSR 4-2 SAH: The Worst Players For Al Nassr Today As They Qualified For ACF Champions League

32 mins ago

Options for Man Utd to solve their Midfield woes

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button