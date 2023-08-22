Transfer News: Ajax reject West Ham €42m bid for Kudus, Man Utd reach agreement to sign Bayindir.

Ajax reject West Ham €42m bid for Kudus.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Ajax have rejected West Ham €42m bid for Kudus. West Ham will now decide if they will leave negotiations or keep pushing for their target. There is no agreement currently but Ajax will need more to sell the player.

Man Utd reach agreement to sign Bayindir.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Bayindir from Turkish Club, Fenerbahçe for a fee of €7m. He will be a backup goalkeeper to Andre Onana. The deal is not yet done but talks are in progress.

Newcastle the signing of Lewis Hall.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Newcastle have completed the signing Lewis Hall is now. His move is on loan with an obligation to buy next year. A fee of €28m is set as the loan fee plus add-ons of €7m depending on how he performs. A sell on clause have been inserted in the deal for future dealings.

