Transfer News: AC Milan Set To Complete Chukwueze’s Deal, Ola Aina Set For Premier League Move

AC Milan Set To Complete Chukwueze’s Deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are working to complete the agreement for Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal. Negotiations are advancing with Villarreal as player already agreed personal terms and he’s keen on the move.

Ola Aina Set For Premier League Move

According to the Telegraph, Nottingham Forest are set to sign Ola Aina as free agent. Medical ongoing right now and Aina will join on free transfer after contract expired at Serie A side Torino.

PSG To Offer Mbappe €1 Billion

According to GOAL, PSG are preparing to offer Kylian Mbappé a 10-year contract, worth over €1 billion. The Emir of Qatar himself has given the green light on the deal.

Mane could join Al Nassr

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sadio Mané has accepted to negotiate terms of his move to Saudi league — Al Nassr.

Mané wanted to stay but Bayern are pushing to find a solution & part ways. Mane now seriously considering Saudi, he will negotiate contract terms with Al Nassr.

Nico González set to leave Barca

FC Porto have reached an agreement with Barcelona for Nico González. The Deal was already at advanced stages on Tuesday and now agreed. Barça want buy back option to be also included in the deal.

