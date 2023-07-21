SPORT

TRANSFER NEWS – AC Milan Pick Nigerian Star Over Daichi Kamada

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read

According to reports from multiple sources AC Milan are closing in on signing Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal. With his signing, The Rossoneri will have exhausted their non-EU players quota. (EU stands for European Union)

Milan close in on deal with Villarreal for Chukwueze - report - Football Italia

This will rule out the signing of Daichi Kamada as a free agent. Popular journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Italian club have picked Samuel Chukwueze over Japanese star.

Daichi Kamada to leave Eintracht but Borussia Dortmund move unlikely

AC Milan reached an agreement with Kamada earlier this summer, but the club are now ready to move forward with Samuel Chukwueze instead of the Japanese.

Daichi Kamada scored 9 goals and registered 6 assists in the Bundesliga last season, and has been an important part of Frankfurt’s squad since returning on loan from Saint Truiden in 2019.

The rise of Samuel Chukwueze continues | SuperSport

Samuel Chukwueze also had a good season with Villarreal last campaign scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists in all competitions for the Spanish side.

Samuel Chukwueze at 24: In the beginning, career stats and projections

Milan are set to pay €20m plus addons for the Nigerian winger. Milan are looking to continue recruiting in attack this season. They have already bought Christian Pulisic, and are also close to signing Noah Okafor from RB Salzburg.

EmmanuelAkanni (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Arsenal Defender Who Has Proved He Will Be Difficult To Beat For Strikers Next Season

19 mins ago

Top Five Players That Switched Between Arsenal And Manchester United

33 mins ago

Transfer News: Victor Osimhen contract talks stall; Bayern prepare £100m bid for Harry Kane

46 mins ago

CHE vs BHA: Chelsea Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For The Club-Friendly Match

57 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button