TRANSFER NEWS – AC Milan Pick Nigerian Star Over Daichi Kamada

According to reports from multiple sources AC Milan are closing in on signing Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal. With his signing, The Rossoneri will have exhausted their non-EU players quota. (EU stands for European Union)

This will rule out the signing of Daichi Kamada as a free agent. Popular journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Italian club have picked Samuel Chukwueze over Japanese star.

AC Milan reached an agreement with Kamada earlier this summer, but the club are now ready to move forward with Samuel Chukwueze instead of the Japanese.

Daichi Kamada scored 9 goals and registered 6 assists in the Bundesliga last season, and has been an important part of Frankfurt’s squad since returning on loan from Saint Truiden in 2019.

Samuel Chukwueze also had a good season with Villarreal last campaign scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists in all competitions for the Spanish side.

Milan are set to pay €20m plus addons for the Nigerian winger. Milan are looking to continue recruiting in attack this season. They have already bought Christian Pulisic, and are also close to signing Noah Okafor from RB Salzburg.

