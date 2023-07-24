SPORT

Transfer News: AC Milan finalizing details to sign Chukwueze, Barca CB, Chadi close to joining Betis

AC Milan finalizing details to sign Chukwueze

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Italian Club, AC Milan are finalizing details Inorder to sign Samuel Chukwueze from Spanish Club, Villarreal. All the documents are giving to be checked today. The Nigerian winger is expected to be in Italy in order to sign as new AC Milan player.

Barca CB, Chadi close joining Real Betis.

Barca CB, Chadi is close to join Real Betis on a permanent deal. Real Betis will pay a fee of €2.5m to sign the 2003 born defender from Barcelona. 50% sell on Clause included in the deal and also buy back clause inserted in the deal.

Fulham reach full agreement to sign Raul Jimenez.

Fulham have reached full agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Raul Jimenez. A fee of €5.5m will be paid to Wolves in order to finalize the deal. Marcos Silva approved the signing of Raul Jimenez as a replacement for Mitrovic who will likely join Al Hilal.

