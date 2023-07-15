SPORT

Transfer News: AC Milan Confirm Tijjani Deal, Liverpool Receive £40M Bid For Fabinho.

The summer transfer window is still ongoing and has been moving very fast and quickly as European clubs move fast to grab their transfer priorities before the season ends. Many transfer deals have been going on and here are the latest from trusted transfer news Fabrizio Romano and SkySports. 

AC Milan confirm Tijjani deal.

AC Milan has confirmed their agreement with AZ Allkmar for the signature of Tijjani Reijnders. Both clubs are reportedly expected to finalize every detail of the contract today and the youngster will fly to Italy for his medical ahead of Milan’s preseason games. The 24-year-old has reportedly informed his teammates that he will be moving to Italy in no time as Milan scheduled medical tests for the Dutchman.

According to trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal was agreed after AC Milan hierarchies sent in €20M plus add-ons to convince Alkmaar.

Liverpool receive £40M bid for Fabinho

English Premier League giants Liverpool football club have reportedly received a bid in the region of £40M from Saudi Arabia Pro League Al-Ittihad for the signature of Brazilian midfielder Fabinho. According to SkySports, the 29 year old will not travel to Germany with the Liverpool squad as he looks to sort out his future.

The bid was reportedly tabled by Al-Ittihad on Friday night and the Brazilian international has been given the permission to have a medical test and go through the formalities of a deal with the Saudi Arabia Pro League giants. Apart from Fabinho, Liverpool captain Henderson is also tipped to leave this summer.

