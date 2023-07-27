Transfer News: AC Milan completes official signing, Chelsea latest bid for Caicedo still rejected.

AC Milan completes official signing.

AC Milan have completed the official signing of Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze from Spanish Club, Villarreal for a fixed fee of €20m plus €8m add-ons. The player already signed a 5 year contract with the Italian Club and will wear jersey number 21.

Chelsea latest bid for Caicedo still rejected.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea latest bid for Caicedo have still been rejected by Brighton. Chelsea made a proposal that is worth €93m but Brighton immediately declined it. Brighton want more than that as they value him higher. Chelsea are still negotiating for the player but there is no agreement between both clubs. The player is keen on the move but it is up to the clubs now.

Henderson officially joins Al Ettifaq.

Henderson have officially joined Saudi Arabian side, Al Ettifaq as Liverpool confirmed the departure of the midfielder. A fee of €12m plus add-ons was paid to Liverpool for the deal.

Destabilizeronnews (

)