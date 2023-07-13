Transfer News: AC Milan Announce Pulisic Signing, Man United Talks For Onana Ongoing

AC Milan Announce Pulisic Signing

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan of Serie A has paid €22 million to acquire Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic. The Chelsea player committed to a four-year deal with a fifth-year option.

Man United Talks For Onana Ongoing

According to Fabrizio Romano, talks for Andre Onana are ongoing, as they are keen on acquiring the top goalkeeper. Reports from Fabrizio Romano states that there’s optimism as Inter Milan and Man United are negotiating.

Cleverley joins Watford as coach

According to The Mirror, Tom Cleverley has been confirmed as Watford’s new Professional Development Phase Coach. The newly appointed coach in a statement said: “This opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time in my footballing journey.

“I said recently that injury had taken away the chance for me to carry on playing, so coaching is definitely the next best thing and something I’d been working towards getting into for a while.”

