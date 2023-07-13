Transfer News: 8 Done deals; Chelsea advance on Caicedo deal; Man Utd edges closer to Onana deal
According to Fabrizio Romano, Moises Caicedo deal is now ‘moving’ between Chelsea and Brighton and the two clubs are discussing amount of fixed fee. Negotiations will continue between both sides for the midfielder who is open to a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.
Manchester United and Inter Milan are working to find a compromise over Onana deal. The Red Devils opening bid for the Cameroonian totalled €45m but the Serie A side want €51m to allow the 27-year-old leave this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Thursday is the crucial day to make the deal happen
DONE DEALS;
Aston Villa have signed centre-back Pau Torres from Villarreal for £37m on a five-year contract
Rangers have re-signed centre-back Leon Balogun on a one-year deal following his departure from QPR
Cher Ndour has joined Ligue 1 side, PSG for free from Benfica on a five-year contract.
Barcelona have signed striker Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense for an initial €30m. He will join the club in 2024.
Southampton have confirmed the arrival of Shea Charles from Manchester City for £10.5m plus £4.5m add-ons on a four-year contract
Lazio midfielder, Sergej Milinković Savić has joined Saudi Arabian side, Al Hilal on a permanent deal for €40m
