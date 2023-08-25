Transfer news: 4 transfer done deals that you might have missed today

The summer transfer window gradually approaching its deadline as jostle to get their transfer targets signed before the deadline elapses.

Here are some of the done deals that you might have missed today…

1. Joao Moutinho (SC Braga)

Joao Moutinho signed as SC Braga player on free transfer on a one-year contract valid until June 2024.

2. Andrey Santos (Chelsea to Nottingham Forest)

Nottingham Forest signed midfielder Andrey Santos on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season. The 19-year-old will wear the No. 12 shirt.

3. Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb to Fenerbahce)

Dominik Livakovic on Friday joined Turkish club Fenerbahce from Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb, inking a five-year deal.

4. Daniel Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv to Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern Munich signed 23-year-old goalkeeper Daniel Peretz on a five-year deal through to 30 June 2028. He joined from Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv and will wear the No. 18 shirt.

