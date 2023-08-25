SPORT

Transfer news: 4 transfer done deals that you might have missed today

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read

The summer transfer window gradually approaching its deadline as jostle to get their transfer targets signed before the deadline elapses.

Here are some of the done deals that you might have missed today…

1. Joao Moutinho (SC Braga)

Joao Moutinho signed as SC Braga player on free transfer on a one-year contract valid until June 2024.

2. Andrey Santos (Chelsea to Nottingham Forest)

Nottingham Forest signed midfielder Andrey Santos on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season. The 19-year-old will wear the No. 12 shirt.

3. Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb to Fenerbahce)

Dominik Livakovic on Friday joined Turkish club Fenerbahce from Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb, inking a five-year deal.

4. Daniel Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv to Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern Munich signed 23-year-old goalkeeper Daniel Peretz on a five-year deal through to 30 June 2028. He joined from Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv and will wear the No. 18 shirt.

Tworkoye (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

CHE VS LUT: 3 Worst Mistakes Made By Pochettino In The Starting Lineup Against Luton Town

4 mins ago

Shaw’s replacement: Four left-back options Manchester United could sign

27 mins ago

Transfer News: Arsenal hold talks with Ansu Fati’s agent; Arsenal keeping tabs on Ivan Toney

48 mins ago

Chelsea Have Completed More EPL Passes Ahead Of Match Day 3 Of 2023/24 Season

59 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button