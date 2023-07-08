SPORT

Transfer News: 3 Done deals; Balogun could join Chelsea for £50m, Onana close to joining Man Utd

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with the representatives of Folarin Balogun about a shock move to Stamford Bridge. It is claimed the 22-year-old is keen to play first-team football and the Gunners want £50m for the USMNT forward. However, it remains to be seen if he would stay in England or head abroad.

Onana close to joining Man Utd

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are really close to signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The cameroonian has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils and the deal will be sealed by the end of the week.

Newcastle close in on Barnes

Newcastle United are closing in on Leicester City midfielder, Harvey Barnes. The Foxes are back in Championship and the 25-year-old could become the next big name to depart the King Power Stadium after James Maddison joined Tottenham Hotspur. Barnes scored 13 goals with one assist in 34 league matches for Leicester City in the Premier League last season.

DONE DEALS;

Daley Blind has joined Girona on free transfer after leaving Bundesliga Champions, Bayern Munich.

Stade Rennais have signed Enzo Le Fee on a five-year contract from Lorient.

Antonee had extended his stay at Fulham until June 2028.

