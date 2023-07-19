Transfer News: 27-year-old Andre To Undergo Man United Medical Today, Arsenal Interested In Kudus

Onana flying in for medical

27-year-old Andre Onana will undergo a medical with Manchester United today after flying into the country on Tuesday night, According to GOAL

Onana is poised to become David de Gea’s replacement at United after Inter Milan agreed to sell for €50million (£43m), plus around £5m in add-ons. Erik ten Hag worked with Onana at Ajax and believes the 27-year-old is the perfect player to become the club’s No1 goalkeeper.

United will hand the Cameroon international a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months, once he completes a medical. Onana was seen at Turin Airport on Tuesday evening and is flying to Birmingham before heading up to Carrington to undergo the necessary checks, according to reports from GOAL.

Arsenal interested in Kudus

Arsenal have already signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, but they might not stop there.

The Daily Mail says they are interested in signing Ajax winger Mohammed Kudus, who is valued at £40million by the Dutch club.

However, sporting director Edu’s will have to shift unwanted players before he can move for Kudus. Kieran Tierney, Cedric Soares, Nicolas Pepe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Rob Holding are the players considered expendable, while Thomas Partey and Flo Baloun are also attracting interest from other clubs.

Tottenham to get 18-year-old defender Phillips from Blackburn for £3m

Tottenham set to sign highly-rated 18yo centre-back Ashley Phillips from Blackburn for around £3 million. Understood it won’t affect Spurs’ plans to try and sign at least one senior CB. Phillips expected to have medical in next 24 hours before hopefully joining the tour, according to GOAL.

Hutchinson might move to Ipswich Town in a loan deal.

Chelsea attacking midfielder Omari Hutchinson is in advanced talks with Ipswich Town over a potential loan move.

Howe confirms Saint-Maximin discussing Newcastle exit

Eddie Howe confirmed Allan Saint-Maximin is “in discussion regarding a move to another club” following Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox.

The forward was missing from the squad which travelled to Glasgow amid speculation he could leave the club this summer.

There as speculation that the 26-year-old Frenchman, who joined the Magpies in a £16million move from Nice in August 2019, is a target for a Saudi Pro League club with some reports naming Al-Ahli as potential buyers.

Manager Howe said: “Allan is in discussions regarding a move to another club. Nothing is confirmed, nothing is done at these stages but that’s why he wasn’t here today, according to reports from Skysports.

.

Khalid311 (

)