Transfer News: 2 Done deals; Vlahovic could leave Juve for £64m, Chelsea told to pay £21m for Franca

According to reports, Dusan Vlahovic is very likely to leave Juventus this summer and the striker is set to have a price tag of up to £64million as the Serie A giants look to recoup the majority of the fee they spent on him in 2022. Chelsea have been linked with the Serbian forward this summer including Arsenal and Manchester United.

Chelsea told to pay £21m for Franca

Flamengo have told Chelsea to pay £21million for young star Matheus Franca, with the Blues currently exploring a move for the 19-year-old. The Blues are turning their attention towards signing young players directly from South America following the Boehly-Clearlake takeover last year.

Brighton demand £100m for Caicedo

According to reports, Brighton are demanding at least £100m for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo. However, It is claimed the Blues are hoping about £80m will be enough to sign the Ecuador international but the Seagulls believe the benchmark has been set by Declan Rice’s record £105m move from West Ham to Arsenal.

DONE DEALS;

Ricardo Pepi has joined PSV Eindhoven on a permanent deal from Augsburg.

Mitchel Bakker has joined Atalanta on €10m deal plus €1m add ons from Bayer Leverkusen

BSfutbol (

)