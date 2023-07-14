Transfer News: 2 Done Deals, Bayern reach agreement with Walker, Al-Nassr interested in Telles.

Done Deals.

Arsenal signs Timber.

Arsenal have announced the completion of the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

The player was bought for a fee of €45m and has signed a 5-year deal with the London club.

RB Leipzig signs Openda.

RB Leipzig have signed Lois Openda from RC Lens for a club record €45m, including add ons. Contract until 2028.

Transfer .

Bayern reach agreement with Walker.

Kyle Walker and Bayern Munich have reached a VERBAL AGREEMENT on personal terms. 🤝

Contract until June 2025 + 1 year option.

Now Bayern must agree a fee with Man City. They hope to seal a deal for around €15m + add ons.

Al Nassr interested in Telles.

Al-Nassr want to sign Alex Telles this summer and reunite him with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Saudi club are currently banned from registering new players by FIFA over an outstanding payment to Leicester, but the ban is expected to be lifted once that is paid.

West Ham interested in Alvarez.

West Ham have contacted Ajax to express an interest in signing midfielder Edson Álvarez.

Asking price is circa £40m.

Identified as a Declan Rice replacement.

