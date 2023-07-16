Transfer: Newcastle ready to bid €90m for Kvaratskhelia, Chelsea ready to compere for Franca

Newcastle ready to bid €90m for Kvaratskhelia

According to reports in Il Mattino ( Calciomercato), Newcastle United have an offer ready to sign Napoli’s electric winger, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, from Napoli this summer.

Chelsea ready to compere for Franca

Chelsea are all set to compete with Crystal Palace to secure the signature of Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca, according to 90min. Franca signed a new contract with the Brazilian club in February that keeps him there until 2027.

Dervisoglu leaves Brentford for Galatasaray

Halil Dervisoglu has left Brentford to join Galatasaray on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

Dervisoglu joined the Bees from Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam in January 2020. He made 12 appearances for Brentford, with his only goal coming in an Emirates FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough in January 2021.

Colak departs Rangers to join Parma

Rangers striker Antonio Colak has left the club to join Serie B side Parma for an undisclosed fee. The Croatian international hit 18 goals in 39 appearances for the Light Blues in his one season at the club having joined from PAOK last summer.

Colak’s exit comes as Rangers boss Michael Beale reshapes his attack, with forwards Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers and Abdallah Sima among seven new faces at the club this summer.

Rangers boss Michael Beale said: “Antonio can be really proud of his time here at Rangers. He scored goals and made a good contribution on the pitch but also as a man and professional, he was someone that I enjoyed working with and who built strong relationships with his team mates and staff off the pitch.

“We initially had a conversation at the end of last season, where we discussed football, his family and also what the future would look like in terms of the team.

“Antonio was very honest on his side and we have been working with him and his agent in the following weeks to find a solution that suits all parties. I am pleased for him to have this excellent opportunity in Italy.”

