Transfer: Nani joins Adana Demirspor, West Ham offer £11m for ex-Chelsea star as Rice's replacement

Nani joins Adana Demirspor

Former Manchester United winger Nani has joined Turkish club Adana Demirspor. The 36-year-old winger was playing for Melbourne Victory last season.

Nani has linked up with Premier League legend Patrick Kluivert, who manages Adana.

West Ham offer £11m for ex-Chelsea star as Rice’s replacement

West Ham United are prepared to shell out £11 million ($14.43/€12.85) for former Chelsea star, Denis Zakaria as the Swiss midfielder has been put up for sale by Juventus, according to Sky Italia HITC.

With Declan Rice set to join Arsenal, they want reinforcements in midfield and after missing out on Harvey Barnes to Newcastle United they have zeroed on Zakaria.

West Ham fall short with opening offer for Chelsea reject as Moyes pushes for Rice replacement

Klopp: Mac Allister and Szobozslai have impressed

Jurgen Klopp says it “didn’t take long” for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szobozslai to impress in Liverpool training. Both midfielders have moved to Anfield in the summer as part of Klopp’s midfield rebuild.

The German manager has already revealed that Mac Allister has been given the nickname ‘Gary’ after former Liverpool player Gary Mac Allister.

“Two very good players,” Klopp told Liverpool’s media team. “I was immediately thinking about nicknames and I thought it would be a great nickname for Alexis… Gary! He plays pretty good football, obviously, the same as Dom.

“It was pretty clear in the moment we signed them, the public reception was pretty good, internally it was outstanding, the boys know about football so they were immediately like, ‘Oh my God…’ so that’s really good. Now they are here and didn’t take long, let me say, to impress on the pitch as well, so that’s good.”

