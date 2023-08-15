Transfer: Moises Caicedo branded too expensive; Man Utd in pole position to sign Amrabat

Caicedo branded too expensive

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson believes the Blues’ £115m signing of Moises Caicedo is too expensive. “I think if Chelsea were getting Caicedo for £75 million I’d say it was a great deal, but if you’re spending £100 million plus, then you’re spending £30 million more than you should have done,” Johnson told compare.bet.

Man Utd now in pole position to sign Amrabat

Manchester United has taken the lead in the pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat’s signature, surpassing Juventus in the race. It appears that the Red Devils are on the cusp of adding the Moroccan midfielder to their squad. Amrabat is anticipated to depart from Fiorentina, prompting interest from several clubs. Although Juventus has expressed interest and engaged in discussions with the player over the past weeks, they have yet to make a definitive move. Their hesitance stems from their need to offload players before making new additions to their squad in this transfer window. However, this delay may come at a cost for Juventus, as Tuttojuve reports that United has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for Amrabat’s signature. The report suggests that United has now positioned itself as the leading candidate to secure his services.

Sharp joins LA Galaxy

Former Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp has joined LA Galaxy. Sharp, 37, has joined on an initial one-season deal, with the option of another 12 months. He was available on a free transfer after leaving the Blades over the summer. “Billy is an accomplished striker who brings experience, leadership and proven goal-scoring pedigree,” said LA Galaxy head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney. “We are pleased to add a player of Billy’s caliber to the team for the stretch run of the season.”

