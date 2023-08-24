Transfer: Mohamed Salah Set To Leave Liverpool; Man United submit offer for Odysseas Vlachodimos

Mohamed Salah Set To Leave Liverpool

Al-Ittihad will offer him a salary that will make him the HIGHEST PAID player in the Saudi Pro League. The Saudi club have already met his representatives in Doha and will offer him more wages than Cristiano Ronaldo. They are convinced that Salah will be attracted to the prospect of playing in a Muslim country alongside his huge salary.

Source: relevo

Manchester United submit offer for Odysseas Vlachodimos

Manchester United are stepping up their attempts to land a new goalkeeper. According to Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils have extended an official offer to Vlachodimos, with a potential contract running until 2028. The report indicates that while there’s a verbal agreement in principle, the deal is yet to be finalized. The price valuation for the Benfica shot-stopper is believed to be around €15 million.

SOURCE: Florian Plettenberg

Spurs’ Johnson talks stall

Tottenham are struggling to agree a fee with Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson. The highly-rated forward has emerged as a priority target for Spurs, who sold club talisman Harry Kane to Bayern Munich earlier this summer. However, The Independent claim that Forest are refusing to drop their £40million price tag for the Wales international. Chelsea are also interested in the 22-year-old.

SOURCE: The Independent

