Transfer: Mohamed Salah set for Saudi medical; Amrabat ready to fight for Man United move

Salah set for Saudi medical

Remarkable claims coming out of Saudi Arabia this morning suggest Mohamed Salah will play his final game for Liverpool today before flying out to join Al-Ittihad. KSA Sports TV report that Salah will bid farewell to the Reds today in their game at Newcastle and then undergo a medical in Dubia. Liverpool have reportedly been set a deadline of tomorrow to accept a bid worth more than £80million for their talisman.

SOURCE: KSA Sports TV

Amrabat ready to fight for Man United move

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is ready to ‘fight’ for his move to Manchester United right up until the transfer deadline. United brought Christian Eriksen into the midfield against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon, with Mason Mount out injured. Romano claims that Amrabat will be fighting to join United before the deadline and again mentioned that he has been waiting for United to make a move since the end of June. In fact, Amrabat is ready to wait some more with the midfielder prepared to wait until the very end of the window in order to secure his dream move to United.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Benjamin Pavard hint dropped

Benjamin Pavard looks set to leave Bayern Munich after the German giants dropped a huge hint over his future. The Frenchman has been left out of the German giants’ squad today to face Augsburg. He has been linked with a move to Inter Milan, whilst Manchester United and Arsenal were also reportedly interested.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

ASport (

)