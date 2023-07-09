Transfer: Mbappe’s Comments Lead to Discontent Among PSG Players, Juve Interested in Lukaku

Mbappe’s Comments Lead to Discontent Among PSG Players

According to The Athletic, six players from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have lodged complaints with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi following comments made by Kylian Mbappe in a recent interview. The French forward referred to PSG as a “divisive club” that attracts unnecessary gossip. He also alluded to the club hitting a “glass ceiling” regarding its lack of success in the Champions League, implying that those responsible for constructing the team should address this issue.

Mbappe recently informed PSG that he will not be exercising the extension option in his contract, which would have extended his stay until 2025. Al-Khelaifi responded by stating that Mbappe would not be allowed to leave for free, and the player was given a two-week window to decide on his future.

PSG sent Mbappe a letter accusing him of causing harm to the club and provided a deadline of July 31 to resolve his future. The 24-year-old initially expressed his intention to stay with PSG for this season before making a decision about his future in the summer of 2024.

Juve Interested in Lukaku

In the latest transfer news, Italian club Juventus has engaged in talks with Chelsea regarding the potential signing of striker Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian footballer has garnered significant attention from various teams, with Al Hilal also expressing their interest in acquiring his services.

Inter Milan, Lukaku’s former team, has also expressed their desire to bring the player back to the San Siro. However, they have not yet made a satisfactory offer, and it is speculated that they may need to generate funds through player sales to finance the transfer. Inter Milan is currently in talks with Manchester United regarding the potential transfer of goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Barcelona Nears Signing of Brazilian Youngster Vitor Roque

Spanish champions Barcelona are on the verge of securing the services of Brazilian forward Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense. Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Barcelona will pay an initial fee of €30m (£25.6m), with the overall sum potentially rising to €60m (£51.3m). Roque, who is only 18 years old, is expected to make his move to the Nou Camp in January.

Willian Nearing New Contract with Fulham

It seems that Brazilian winger Willian is on the verge of extending his stay at Fulham by signing a new contract with the club. Initially, the player had turned down the offer of a new deal after his contract expired last month. However, recent reports indicate that both parties have found common ground and are close to finalizing the agreement. Willian was previously linked with a potential move to Crystal Palace, who were considering him as a replacement for Wilfried Zaha.

